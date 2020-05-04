B.J. Armstrong Says Michael Jordan 'Figured Out How to Win the Game'

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls drafted Michael Jordan third overall in the 1984 NBA draft, but they didn't win their first championship until 1991.

Former Bulls point guard B.J. Armstrong gave insight into how Jordan transformed into a six-time NBA champion during ESPN's The Last Dance documentary series on Sunday night:

Armstrong arrived in Chicago as the 18th overall pick in the 1989 draft and stayed with the Bulls through 1995.

The Bulls won three straight championships from 1991 to '93. The team's 4-2 defeat of Charles Barkley and the Phoenix Suns in the 1993 NBA Finals was chronicled at the end of Episode 6:

Armstrong won three titles with the Bulls before moving on to the Golden State Warriors (1995-98), Charlotte Hornets (1997-99), Orlando Magic (1998-99) and returning to Chicago for the 1999-2000 campaign.

The Bulls put together another three-peat from 1995 to '98, and The Last Dance is centered upon the 1997-98 season. It was the final year of the Jordan- and Scottie Pippen-led dynasty.

The Last Dance will air two new episodes on ESPN every Sunday night through May 17.