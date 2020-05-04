Video: Steve Kerr Describes Fight with Michael Jordan at Bulls Practice

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 4, 2020

CHICAGO - MAY 3: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls talks to Steve Kerr #25 of the Chicago Bulls during a game played on May 3, 1998 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1998 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Steve Kerr won five championships as an NBA player and has three championships on his head-coaching resume, but he also has another claim to fame.  

He once got into a fight that resulted in Michael Jordan being thrown out of a Chicago Bulls practice.

SportsCenter shared a preview clip for next Sunday's episodes of The Last Dance, in which both Jordan and Kerr describe a fight they had at practice when they were guarding each other. It started when head coach Phil Jackson started calling fouls on Jordan, perhaps to even up the matchup, which didn't sit well with His Airness.

"Now I'm getting mad because for you to be protecting this guy, that's not going to help us when we play New York," Jordan said. "That's not going to help us when we play these teams that are very physical."

He also exclaimed, "Now that's a f--king foul," after fouling Kerr hard as the frustration built.

From Kerr's perspective, he said, "I have a lot of patience as a human being, but I tend to snap at some point. Because I'm extremely competitive, too. Just not really good enough to back it up usually."

Video Play Button

Kerr hit Jordan in the chest, which caused MJ to hit Kerr right in the eye and Jackson to throw him out of practice.

Next Sunday will surely be appointment viewing.

Related

    B.J. Armstrong: MJ 'Figured Out How to Win the Game'

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    B.J. Armstrong: MJ 'Figured Out How to Win the Game'

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Kerr Describes Fight with MJ in Practice

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    Kerr Describes Fight with MJ in Practice

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Stripes Over Checks? 🤔

    MJ preferred Adidas over Nike, Converse coming out of college

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    Stripes Over Checks? 🤔

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    MJ on Joining Dream Team: 'Who All Gonna Be There?'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    MJ on Joining Dream Team: 'Who All Gonna Be There?'

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report