Video: Steve Kerr Describes Fight with Michael Jordan at Bulls Practice

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Steve Kerr won five championships as an NBA player and has three championships on his head-coaching resume, but he also has another claim to fame.

He once got into a fight that resulted in Michael Jordan being thrown out of a Chicago Bulls practice.

SportsCenter shared a preview clip for next Sunday's episodes of The Last Dance, in which both Jordan and Kerr describe a fight they had at practice when they were guarding each other. It started when head coach Phil Jackson started calling fouls on Jordan, perhaps to even up the matchup, which didn't sit well with His Airness.

"Now I'm getting mad because for you to be protecting this guy, that's not going to help us when we play New York," Jordan said. "That's not going to help us when we play these teams that are very physical."

He also exclaimed, "Now that's a f--king foul," after fouling Kerr hard as the frustration built.

From Kerr's perspective, he said, "I have a lot of patience as a human being, but I tend to snap at some point. Because I'm extremely competitive, too. Just not really good enough to back it up usually."

Kerr hit Jordan in the chest, which caused MJ to hit Kerr right in the eye and Jackson to throw him out of practice.

Next Sunday will surely be appointment viewing.