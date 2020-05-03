Barack Obama Thinks Michael Jordan Should've 'Pushed Harder' in 1990 Senate Race

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMay 4, 2020

Former U.S. President Barack Obama smiles as he attends the
Vincent Thian/Associated Press

"Republicans buy shoes, too," Michael Jordan said during the 1990 Senate race in his native North Carolina between Republican Jesse Helms and Democrat Harvey Gantt.

Barack Obama wishes Jordan would have more stoutly opposed Helms, as the former United States president disclosed during the fifth episode of The Last Dance on Sunday:

Jordan also explained his mindset at the time:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

