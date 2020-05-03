Redskins' Dwayne Haskins Shows off Home Mural of Himself, Tom Brady in IG Video

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMay 3, 2020

Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. (7) heads to the practice field during the first day of the Washington Redskins NFL football training camp in Richmond, Va., Thursday, July 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber/Associated Press

The New England Patriots defeated the Washington Redskins 33-7 in Week 5 last season.  

The loss sent New England to a 5-0 start and Washington to an 0-5 start. Tom Brady led the Patriots with 348 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, while Colt McCoy struggled for Washington with 122 yards and one pick.

Dwayne Haskins did not play but memorialized that game because he got to meet Brady, which he revealed on an Instagram Live video:

Brady has since left the Patriots after a 20-year future Hall of Fame tenure, signing a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during free agency in March.

Haskins was selected 15th overall by Washington in 2019 and started seven games as a rookie to round out last season. The 23-year-old Ohio State product posted 1,365 yards, seven touchdowns and seven picks on 58.6 percent completion, but he enters next season as Washington's presumptive quarterback of the future.

Brady's new-look Bucs and Washington are not scheduled to play during the 2020 regular season.

