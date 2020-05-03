Julius Erving, Elton Brand Dinner, 76ers Season Tickets Auctions for $27k

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 4, 2020

Julius Erving smiles during a tribute to him during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the San Antonio Spurs Friday, March 6, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

One fan is going to be attending a lot of Philadelphia 76ers games in the 2020-21 season. Oh, and enjoying a dinner with Sixers legend Julius Erving and general manager Elton Brand, too. 

That fan placed a winning bid of $27,000 in the All-In Challenge for the package, which includes tickets to every Sixers home game in the lower level of the Wells Fargo Center next season, a dinner with Dr. J, Brand and other Sixers players and legends, a behind-the-scenes tour of the arena including pictures with the team's players, two custom 76ers jerseys and a chance to ring the bell before a Sixers game. 

Quite the haul for that Sixers fan. 

All money raised in the All-In Challenge is going to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry in an attempt to fight against hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

To date, the All-In Challenge has raised $30.4 million in a series of auctions and raffles centered around prizes involving athletes and entertainers. 

