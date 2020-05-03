Spencer Dinwiddie Talks Jordan vs. Kareem GOAT Debate and LeBron as Best Athlete

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Last Dance has led to a revival of everyone's favorite basketball debate: Who is the GOAT?

Spencer Dinwiddie has his own answers.

1) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has the best GOAT resume.

2) Michael Jordan had the highest peak.

3) LeBron James is the greatest athlete in NBA history.

He shared his thoughts, along with some others, Saturday on Twitter:

These takes unsurprisingly riled up some fans, particularly the ones rocking a red 23 jersey and a pair of J's during Last Dance screenings.

However, Dinwiddie's overarching point was that it's best to properly contextualize what it means to be great. Kareem had a combination of longevity and dominance that has never been matched—not even by Jordan. MJ had an untouchable run in the '90s. LeBron is the single greatest combination of skills and size basketball has ever seen.

This is why all three players should be locks for anyone's all-time top-five list, regardless of order.