Chiefs Rumors: KC Was 'Hopeful' Chris Jones Would Compromise on Contract

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 3, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) reacts after a play during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs franchised defensive tackle Chris Jones in March with hopes of signing him to a long-term contract.

One, they hoped, would include a hometown discount.

The Athletic reported the Chiefs thought Jones would come to a "compromise" on a "team-friendly deal" before the draft. Jones has done no such thing and has instead expressed public disappointment that he is yet to sign a massive contract extension.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

