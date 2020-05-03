Chiefs Rumors: KC Was 'Hopeful' Chris Jones Would Compromise on Contract

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs franchised defensive tackle Chris Jones in March with hopes of signing him to a long-term contract.

One, they hoped, would include a hometown discount.

The Athletic reported the Chiefs thought Jones would come to a "compromise" on a "team-friendly deal" before the draft. Jones has done no such thing and has instead expressed public disappointment that he is yet to sign a massive contract extension.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.