R-Truth Calls Out Rob Gronkowski on Twitter as He Targets WWE 24/7 Championship

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski may have returned to the NFL, but he still holds the WWE 24/7 Championship, and he must be prepared to defend it at all times.

R-Truth called out Gronk on Saturday night with an indication that he will try to take back his title:

The wrestler has been the most consistent challenger for the 24/7 title, always on the lookout for an opportunity to win back the belt. He last held the championship at WrestleMania 36, but he was pinned by Mojo Rawley, who was then defeated by Gronk for the title.

Gronkowski returned to football in April with a trade to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—reuniting with Tom Brady—but WWE made it clear that won't protect him from challenges.

"Per the rules of the 24/7 Title, Gronk must defend his championship at all times in any location," the organization said in a statement. "He could be celebrating a touchdown pass from Tom Brady. ... Anytime, anywhere."

R-Truth appears ready to take advantage of the opportunity.