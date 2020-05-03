Michael Jordan 'The Last Dance': TV Schedule, Live Stream, Preview for May 3

Kent Smith/Getty Images

The fifth and sixth episodes of The Last Dance will premiere Sunday night.

The first four installments of the ESPN series provided us with a deep look inside the playing careers of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman.

Sunday's episodes continue to dive into the relationships between Jordan and his Chicago Bulls teammates while looking back at key points of his career leading up to the 1998 NBA Finals victory.

One of the focal points Sunday is the relationship between Jordan and former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant.

'The Last Dance' Information

Start Time: Episode 5 (9 p.m. ET); Episode 6 (10 p.m. ET)

TV: ESPN and ESPN2

Live Stream: ESPN+

Preview

According to Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times, Episode 5 will be dedicated to Bryant, who was interviewed for the project before he died in a helicopter crash January 26.

One of the first times Bryant and Jordan faced off was the 1998 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden.

Bryant was making his first All-Star appearance, while it was Jordan's 12th selection.

The fourth episode concluded four days prior to the All-Star Game with Chicago's regular-season loss to the Utah Jazz, whom they beat in the 1998 NBA Finals.

In addition to Bryant, Magic Johnson will be one of the featured players in the episode. He talked about Bryant's appearance in a recent interview(h/t Markazi).

"It's going to mean a lot to a lot of people, especially [in Los Angeles], and it's going to mean a lot to Kobe fans. They're going to need this. Nobody is past what happened. It will mean something to them and all of us who are Kobe fans and Lakers fans."



Episode 5 will also provide a flashback to the 1992 Dream Team at the Summer Olympics.

Jordan and Co. dominated that tournament, winning each game by 35 points or more. He shared the experience with Pippen and Johnson, among others, and was coached by Chuck Daly, whose Detroit Pistons were dethroned by the Bulls in 1991.

Sunday's second episode will focus more on the 1992-93 season, which brought the Bulls their third different challenger from the Western Conference. Chicago took on the Phoenix Suns in the 1993 NBA Finals. A few months later, Jordan retired from basketball for the first time in his career.

The NSFW version of both episodes will be aired on ESPN, while the censored production will be broadcast on ESPN2.