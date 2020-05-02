Panthers' Teddy Bridgewater Shares Photo of 5-Hour, 74-Mile Bike Ride in Florida

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Teddy Bridgewater's offseason training is on another level, and he's got the stats to prove it.

The new quarterback of the Carolina Panthers went out for a brisk bike ride Saturday, riding 74 miles from West Palm Beach to North Miami along the Florida coastline.

Over the course of his workout, Bridgewater burned more than 3,000 calories, starting just after 7 a.m. ET and arriving in Miami at 2:22 p.m.—crossing the finish line in under five hours.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule will likely enjoy seeing his quarterback put in this level of work on a Saturday morning as players are still unable to work out in team facilities because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bridgewater is an avid biker and often posts about his rides. Last season in New Orleans he would often ride to the stadium for games even when he was starting.

If he needs a new challenge, it's only about 700 miles from West Palm Beach to Charlotte, North Carolina where he'll spend the next three years. Given his pace, he could easily make it there in less than a week if he's up to it.