Andy Dalton Odds: Patriots Favored to Sign Ex-Bengals QB over Jaguars, Steelers

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Andy Dalton is finally a free agent, and bettors are already jumping all over potential destinations for him to land.

Despite the New England Patriots staying relatively mum on their plans to bring in a quarterback following Tom Brady signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dalton is favored to land in Massachusetts with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers close behind.

According to FanDuel (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk), the Patriots are -105 to sign Dalton (bet $105 to win $100). The Jaguars are +150 while the Steelers come in at +450.

There are two long shots on the board with the Las Vegas Raiders at +1900 and Washington at +2000.

New England still has Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer on the roster and signed Brian Lewerke and J'Mar Smith as undrafted free agents earlier this week. Whether they are still on the roster after training camp remains to be seen. That could open the door for Dalton to sign, but the team appears ready to go with Stidham to open the season.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, are prepared to ride with Gardner Minshew II at quarterback, while the Steelers are expecting Ben Roethlisberger to be healthy and ready to go by Week 1 after suffering an elbow injury that cost him nearly the entire 2019 season.

The market may be bleak for Dalton at the moment, but bettors believe he won't stay unsigned for too much longer.