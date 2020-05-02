Browns' Myles Garrett Only 2017 Top-5 Pick to Get 2021 Contract Option Picked Up

David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was the only member of the 2017 draft class' top five picks to get the fifth-year option in his rookie contract picked up.

ESPN's Field Yates highlighted the fact Saturday:

Garrett has missed 11 games through his first three NFL seasons. He suffered from a high-ankle sprain and a concussion during his rookie season and received a season-ending suspension November for swinging Mason Rudloph's helmet at him in a fight against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was reinstated ahead of the 2020 season.

The 24-year-old Texas A&M product has been a productive member of the Browns' defensive front seven when on the field, though. He's recorded 104 total tackles, 30.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and four passes defended in 37 appearances.

His production hasn't been matched by his fellow early picks in 2017.

Mitchell Trubisky looked like a breakout candidate after a strong 2018 season for the Chicago Bears, but he regressed in 2019 and the front office brought in veteran Nick Foles as competition for 2020.

Solomon Thomas has tallied just six sacks in three years with the San Francisco 49ers.

Leonard Fournette is averaging only 4.0 yards per carry through 36 games with the Jacksonville Jaguars and has become the subject of trade rumors this offseason.

Corey Davis has averaged 47.3 catches and scored just six touchdowns for the Tennessee Titans.

More than anything else, the teams' limited success showcases the lack of draft certainty, even when it comes to the top prospects in an era in which virtually every college play is on tape.