WWE Rumors: Latest on the Undertaker's Documentary Release Date

The documentary Undertaker: The Last Ride is reportedly set to debut on WWE Network following the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on May 10.

WWE Network News was the first to report the air date and also noted that the first episode of the docu-series, "Chapter 1: The Greatest Fear," will focus on The Undertaker's WrestleMania 33 loss to Roman Reigns.

A special "First Look" sneak peak at the series aired on WWE Network following Night 2 of WrestleMania 36 in April.

The debut episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride comes at a perfect time for WWE and its fans. With the coronavirus pandemic confining many to their homes, fans are starved for new content to enjoy.

That is a big reason why ESPN's The Last Dance, which goes behind the scenes during Michael Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls, has been such a smash success for ESPN thus far.

While the series chronicling The Undertaker won't help WWE's television ratings, it could aid in the generation of more WWE Network subscriptions over the coming weeks.

Even though The Undertaker is a 55-year-old veteran who has been in WWE since 1990, he has the proverbial "new-car smell" again after his performance at WrestleMania 36.

On the Night 1 of the event, The Undertaker and AJ Styles went on last in the Boneyard Match. The bout was shot in a cinematic style and was unlike anything WWE had ever produced. 'Taker won the match and left fans buzzing over how entertaining it was.

With fans loving what The Undertaker is doing and possibly feeling nostalgic about his career as a result, Undertaker: The Last Ride has a chance to be a hugely successful endeavor for WWE Network.

