Becky Lynch Says 74-Year Old Vince McMahon Demonstrated How to Fall Off a Tower

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

Raw Women's champion Becky Lynch shared an amusing story about WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in an interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider on Friday.

McMahon has always been a hard-working, hands-on leader, and Lynch noted he hasn't changed in that regard even at age 74: "I watched him the other day demonstrate falling off a tower at 74 years old without a bother, brushing his shoulders off and standing up again."

While The Man didn't offer additional context about McMahon's stunt, it is likely that it had something to do with the ladder match that will take place on the Money in the Bank pay-per-view May 10.

For the first time, the Money in the Bank ladder match is occurring at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. Six men and six women will start on the ground floor and battle their way up to the roof with one man and one woman coming away with a contract that guarantees a world title match at any time.

Since the coronavirus pandemic has forced WWE to hold events without fans in attendance for nearly two months, it has caused WWE's decision-makers to think outside the box.

That much was apparent at WrestleMania 36 with the Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles and the Firefly Funhouse Match between John Cena and Bray Wyatt. Both of those matches were cinematic and unlike anything seen before in WWE, but they were both widely praised.

Rather than having two ladder matches at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, with nobody present to watch, WWE is taking the opportunity to do something in wrestling that has never been attempted.

Lynch's story suggested that McMahon is very much invested in the success of the match and how it will be received by fans, which bodes well for its chances of being an entertaining, enjoyable showcase.

