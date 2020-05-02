Orioles Surprise Trey Mancini on Zoom Call After Colon Cancer Diagnosis

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles players and staff members surprised outfielder Trey Mancini with a video call to offer their support after he announced he's been diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer.

The Orioles provided a snapshot from the call Saturday with everyone holding up "F16HT" signs featuring the slugger's No. 16:

Mancini posted an essay Tuesday entitled "I Am So Lucky" on The Players' Tribune. He confirmed he started chemotherapy treatments April 13 and thanked the Orioles for their efforts:

"And without the Orioles I never would have caught this before it may have been too late. There was really no indication that anything was wrong other than me just feeling a little more tired than normal. Everything that comes up when you google colon cancer? I didn't have any of it. And so without that second blood test I probably would not have discovered the tumor until I had a total blockage of my colon. Instead, from the day I was diagnosed to when the tumor was removed was just six days—March 6 to March 12."

The 28-year-old Florida native said his treatment will take six months, adding "If baseball returns in 2020, it will probably be without me." He's already looking forward to next year, though.

"I've got other things to worry about right now, though. I know that," he wrote. "But still, every once in a while I catch myself thinking ahead—to when chemo is over, to when they remove my port, to when I can start going full-speed again. And I already can't wait for spring training."

Mancini has spent his entire career with the Orioles since the franchise selected him in the eighth round of the 2013 MLB draft. He made his major league debut in 2016.