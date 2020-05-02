Vince McMahon Wishes the Rock Happy Birthday, Praises 8-Time WWE Champion

Joel C Ryan/Associated Press

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter to wish WWE legend and superstar Hollywood actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson a happy birthday on Saturday:

The Rock, who turned 48 on Saturday, responded to a birthday tweet from WWE India as well:

Johnson had his first WWE match at the 1996 Survivor Series pay-per-view as Rocky Maivia and went on to become one of the most successful and popular Superstars in WWE history.

The Rock was essentially born into the wrestling business as the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson and grandson of WWE Hall of Famer "High Chief" Peter Maivia. Even so, it took some time before the fans embraced The Rock as a star.

After ditching the babyface Rocky Maivia persona and embracing the heel character of The Rock, Johnson became one of the defining figures of the Attitude Era and the history of pro wrestling as a whole.

The Rock is an eight-time WWE champion and 10-time world champion overall, and he has also won the Intercontinental and Tag Team Championships, as well as the 2000 Royal Rumble.

While The Rock has primarily been focused on his lucrative acting career in recent years, he has still had some involvement with WWE.

The Rock beat John Cena at WrestleMania 28, beat CM Punk for the WWE Championship prior to WrestleMania 29 and then dropped the title to Cena at WrestleMania 29. Most recently, The Rock beat Erick Rowan in an impromptu match at WrestleMania 32 four years ago, which was his last match.

The Rock has previously suggested having a WrestleMania match against his cousin, Roman Reigns, and next year's WrestleMania 37 in Los Angeles could be the perfect place for it to happen.

