Alex Smith Says It's 'So Absurd' Colin Kaepernick Doesn't Have a Job in the NFL

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Alex Smith believes his former San Francisco 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick is good enough to have a job in the NFL.

In an interview on ESPN Radio's The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (h/t MSN.com's Ryan Young), Smith called it "so absurd" that Kaepernick isn't on an NFL roster:

"It was hard to kind of see that trajectory because he was playing so good, and doing things nobody had done. I think he still holds the single-game rushing record for a quarterback. It was crazy.

"So with that said, it was so absurd—I think equally—that it was only a few years later when you're like, 'This guy doesn't have a job.' That was hard to imagine. It still is, a guy with his ability and his trajectory that all of a sudden wasn't playing."

