Alex Smith Says It's 'So Absurd' Colin Kaepernick Doesn't Have a Job in the NFL

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 2, 2020

San Francisco 49ers' Alex Smith (11) and Colin Kaepernick (7) wait for the start of passing drills prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Monday, Oct. 29, 2012, in Glendale, Ariz. The 49ers defeated the Cardinals 24-3.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Alex Smith believes his former San Francisco 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick is good enough to have a job in the NFL

In an interview on ESPN Radio's The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (h/t MSN.com's Ryan Young), Smith called it "so absurd" that Kaepernick isn't on an NFL roster:

"It was hard to kind of see that trajectory because he was playing so good, and doing things nobody had done. I think he still holds the single-game rushing record for a quarterback. It was crazy.

"So with that said, it was so absurd—I think equally—that it was only a few years later when you're like, 'This guy doesn't have a job.' That was hard to imagine. It still is, a guy with his ability and his trajectory that all of a sudden wasn't playing."

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

