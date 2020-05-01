Nick Young Tweets He Almost Got into a Car Crash with Lakers' JaVale McGee

Blake Schuster
May 2, 2020

With social distancing guidelines in place across Los Angeles, the heavily trafficked roads of the city have become nearly wide open. 

That still apparently didn't stop two NBA players from almost getting into a car crash.

As former Lakers guard Nick Young was driving around town, he nearly collided with another car and was getting ready to let his road rage boil over. That's until he looked over and noticed who the other driver was: current Lakers center JaVale McGee, his former teammate on the 2018 NBA champion Golden State Warriors. 

Young tweeted that he burst out laughing as soon as he saw who was behind the wheel. 

The incident could have worked out better for Young, however. The guard hasn't played in the NBA since 2018 and said he would have liked the cash that came with getting hit by a current professional basketball player. 

Luckily, there was no harm involved this time, though if that road rage did cause a fight, going up against a seven-footer like McGee might not be the best idea. 

