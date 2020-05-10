WWE Money in the Bank 2020 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low PointsMay 11, 2020
WWE Money in the Bank 2020 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points
WWE Money in the Bank 2020 was advertised with a tagline "the risk is worth the reward."
Putting the titular ladder matches on the roof of WWE Headquarters and having both play out at the same time was certainly risky. Now that the event has passed, what were the rewards?
Which standout segments were the best and worst of the night?
Who walked away with the titles and briefcases, and were those the right calls to make or massive mistakes?
Presented in order of appearance, here are the highlights and low points from WWE Money in the Bank 2020.
Full Match Results
- Jeff Hardy defeated Cesaro by pinfall.
- Fatal 4-Way Match: The New Day defeated The Forgotten Sons, Lucha House Party, and John Morrison and The Miz by pinfall to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.
- Bobby Lashley defeated R-Truth by pinfall.
- Bayley defeated Tamina by pinfall to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship.
- Braun Strowman defeated Bray Wyatt by pinfall to retain the Universal Championship.
- Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins by pinfall to retain the WWE Championship.
- Asuka won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.
- Otis won the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.
WWE Money in the Bank 2020 Results
Highlight: Jeff Hardy vs. Cesaro
The kickoff match between Cesaro and Jeff Hardy was a very simplistic exhibition match with really only one goal in mind: to get Hardy in the ring and show him off with a victory.
Cesaro's a reliable worker, so he fulfilled his end of the bargain to give Hardy his lumps nice and safely.
Once The Charismatic Enigma was able to fight back and get the win, everyone's jobs were done.
There isn't much to dissect about this because of how straightforward it was. Hardy has more momentum on his side going into his feud with Sheamus and Cesaro got a pay-per-view bonus in his paycheck.
That's good enough for a pre-show match that had nothing on the line and no story to play off.
Highlight: SmackDown Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match
Sometimes, a winning formula is as simple as putting a bunch of talented people in the ring together, giving them about 15 minutes and telling them "go."
The New Day is a pillar in the tag team division, John Morrison and The Miz are criminally underrated crooks, Lucha House Party have perpetually been hungry to show how much they're overlooked and The Forgotten Sons provided a few fresh and furious faces to the scene.
This mix of teams worked well as each pair played those parts to a T.
Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik were flying around the place, The Miz and Morrison were cowards who tried to capitalize on any cheap win they could and The Forgotten Sons dished out a lot of the bitter punishment.
But the synergy between Kofi Kingston and Big E was as great as it's ever been, which proved once more why they keep those titles around their waists.
This was just a rock solid contest with everyone doing their part to make it work.
Highlight: R-Truth vs. Bobby Lashley
There wasn't a lot to this segment, as it was a rather quick squash. But for what it was worth, it had some good moments.
For seemingly no reason, Montel Vontavious Porter was scheduled to face R-Truth heading into the show. Had that match happened, it might have been worthless.
Instead, after R-Truth played up to a crowd that wasn't there, asking them to make some noise, he tried to teach MVP some "ballin'" tips.
Bobby Lashley came out to replace Porter and promptly wrecked R-Truth before scoring a pin.
The downside about this was that it was more of a Raw match than something worthy of a pay-per-view. However, the pros are that it brought some levity to the show and gave Lashley another victory.
The more Lashley wins and looks dominant, the better his spot on the card will be and the more likely he'll be a credible challenger for Drew McIntyre down the line. At the very least, this helped further push that along.
Low Point: Bayley vs. Tamina
As expected, this segment had as little value coming out of it as it did going into the event.
Tamina has been in WWE for 10 years and has never been much of a threat to any champion. It was obvious Bayley would retain the SmackDown Women's Championship, so the only saving grace would have been a twist or a surprisingly good in-ring show.
Sadly, neither of those happened.
The match itself was laborious and bland with the ending as generic as they come and some sloppy maneuvers from start to finish.
It did nothing to help further push the storyline of Bayley's impending split with Sasha Banks beyond what has already been established over the past two years, nor did it add credibility to her title reign or boost Tamina's stock.
All this did was waste time and drag out Bayley's year-long run a little longer. Since her reign has been less than thrilling, that is far from a positive.
Middle of the Road: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt
Anyone who wanted this to be another Firefly Fun House Match or something else more stylized undoubtedly was disappointed that it was just a regular match.
It seemed WWE wanted to have a bit of a compromise between the two, as the puppets made an appearance, but that came off more awkward than endearing.
That's not to say that this was awful, though. It was a mix of good and bad.
By having the sweater version of Bray Wyatt wrestle this first match and lose, it allows room for this feud to grow. The Fiend should be the next step and that match can be much more brutal.
It was good to see the black sheep mask make its return and for Strowman to cast it aside and stomp on it. Rejecting his former persona and beating Wyatt signifies The Monster Among Men is indeed his own man and a force to be reckoned with.
Hopefully, the next time these two clash will be more brutal and less cerebral, or if the mind games are still to come, WWE figures out another way to film it in a more dynamic fashion.
Highlight: Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins
Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins proved here that they could have a great match together. It's just a shame there wasn't a crowd there to make this feel as good as it was.
The deafening silence took away from the action, which was hard-hitting and well-balanced.
However, in front of a packed crowd or not, it was still one of the better in-ring contests of the night.
Rollins wasn't a pushover—as he shouldn't be, since he's a former multi-time world champion—but it was clear The Scottish Terminator was the more powerful of the two. Both came out of this looking strong.
Perhaps the most interesting thing about this was how Rollins obliged shaking McIntyre's hand after the match, rather than brushing it off like most heels would do.
Is that a tease of a change of heart for The Monday Night Messiah, or just a nice little character moment?
In any fashion, it will be interesting to see where WWE goes from here.
Your Mileage May Vary: Money in the Bank Ladder Matches
In typical WWE fashion, the cinematic matches from WrestleMania were mostly well-received, so this match pumped up the volume to the max.
The unfortunate thing about that is how divisive that can be.
For fans of the Boneyard and Firefly Fun House matches, who are fond of campy, cheesy action, this was the most amazingly ridiculous thing WWE has ever produced.
On the other side, if that's not your style, this was so horrendously bad that it makes sense if you shut it off.
This had a food fight and a background score that sounded like rejected tunes from a '90s video game start screen. It was filmed like a hybrid of a Geico commercial and a Benny Hill skit.
Some jokes landed, like AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan carefully putting back Vince McMahon's chairs after being intimidated by his presence. Others were painfully awful, like Stephanie McMahon telling Dana Brooke to wipe up Nia Jax's drooling mess.
More time was spent focusing on the worst Doink the Clown ever than on Aleister Black being thrown off the roof. What even was this match?!
Otis and Asuka winning were certainly surprises. It will be interesting to see if anything comes out of their runs with the briefcases, or if this was all just a big joke.
Did you laugh at it, or with it? Or, did you just facepalm and eagerly wait until it was over?
Make sure to tell us your thoughts on this match and everything else in the comments below!
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.