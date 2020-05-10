WWE Money in the Bank 2020 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Money in the Bank 2020 was advertised with a tagline "the risk is worth the reward."

Putting the titular ladder matches on the roof of WWE Headquarters and having both play out at the same time was certainly risky. Now that the event has passed, what were the rewards?

Which standout segments were the best and worst of the night?

Who walked away with the titles and briefcases, and were those the right calls to make or massive mistakes?

Presented in order of appearance, here are the highlights and low points from WWE Money in the Bank 2020.