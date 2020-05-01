Rockets 'Fully Expect' Players Back for Workouts Once Stay-at-Home Orders End

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Stay-at-home orders because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have been lifted in some states, and they include Texas, which entered the first of three phases, per federal guidelines, on Friday en route to opening the state up fully.

With that in mind, Houston Rockets CEO Tad Brown announced that he expected players back to the team's facility as soon as on May 8, per Ben DuBose of Rockets Wire.

"That's the plan," Brown told reporters. "We're certainly expecting it, and we'll provide the safest possible environment for our guys. We fully expect that next week is going to be a good step in that direction."

An NBA press release announced that the league planned to allow "limited, individual workouts in cities not subject to government restrictions no earlier than May 8.

Optimism reigns that the season will finish, with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reporting the following: "Across the league, an overwhelming majority of high-level officials remain encouraged and optimistic that basketball will return this season."

That sentiment exists among some notable names, according to Wojnarowski.

"Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who has spoken on the possible resumption of play a number of times during the NBA hiatus, was among the front-office executives to address a potential return Thursday, telling CNN that he was 'cautiously optimistic we'll be able to finish the season' but that he expected fans not to be in attendance for games," Wojnarowski wrote. "Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry and San Antonio Spurs CEO R.C. Buford also expressed hopes that the NBA would resume at some point."

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic also reported that Walt Disney World outside Orlando, Florida, could be the home for the remainder of the NBA season without fans.

Until then, however, some teams will be able to hit the courts, albeit with restrictions. The NBA has said that no more than four players will be allowed in facilities at the same time, and that head and assistant coaches can't participate in player workouts.

No group activity will be permitted, and players can't use non-team facilities.