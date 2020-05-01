Miami-Dade Mayor Says Heat Could Return to Informal Workouts as Soon as May 8

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 1, 2020

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro runs during the team's NBA basketball practice at Keiser University, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The Miami Heat have crossed a major hurdle when it comes to re-opening their practice facilities for some team activities.  

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez told Fox Sports 640's Andy Slater (h/t Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel) the team has clearance to return to AmericanAirlines Arena. 

"if [the Heat are] willing to work out their players individually, they can do that," Gimenez said, "because we opened up our parks on Wednesday. You can have up to three people in a halfcourt, each with their own ball. Well, there you go. So the Miami Heat can probably get all their players in their facility."

The NBA previously announced guidelines allowing teams to practice in groups of four players at a time beginning May 8. Miami's "Stay Home" order has still not been lifted, though that would no longer be necessary for some team activities. 

    

