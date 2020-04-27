NBA Targeting No Earlier Than May 8 for Reopening Team Facilities Amid COVID-19

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The NBA announced Monday it will target "no earlier than May 8 to allow limited, individual workouts" in cities that have less stringent stay-at-home orders or were not as severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marc Stein of the New York Times shared the guidelines that were sent to teams:

On Saturday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the NBA was planning to reopen practice facilities in states like Georgia, where restrictions had been loosened.

But Wojnarowski reported Monday that the league received "significant pushback" from teams regarding that plan:

Woj added that not every team is against the idea, however.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.