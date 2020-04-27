NBA Targeting No Earlier Than May 8 for Reopening Team Facilities Amid COVID-19

NBA Targeting No Earlier Than May 8 for Reopening Team Facilities Amid COVID-19April 27, 2020
The NBA announced Monday it will target "no earlier than May 8 to allow limited, individual workouts" in cities that have less stringent stay-at-home orders or were not as severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marc Stein of the New York Times shared the guidelines that were sent to teams:
On Saturday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the NBA was planning to reopen practice facilities in states like Georgia, where restrictions had been loosened.
But Wojnarowski reported Monday that the league received "significant pushback" from teams regarding that plan:
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
There's some expectation the NBA could move that re-opening date back from Friday -- perhaps a week or so -- especially with Hawks now holding off on re-opening their facility until they have a better sense of how loosening of restrictions impacts region. https://t.co/0vsP7L6WJT
Woj added that not every team is against the idea, however.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Despite pushback among many franchises, there are still other teams embracing idea of re-opening facilities, believing that a clean, safe and monitored team environment is needed now to keep players from potentially searching out less safe gymnasium environments to stay in shape.
