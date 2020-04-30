Jordan Spieth 'Going to Count' Negated Hole-in-One at Maridoe Invitational

Fernando Llano/Associated Press

Jordan Spieth was not officially keeping score at the Maridoe Samaritan Fund Invitational at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas, so he certainly wasn't going to miss the chance to say he notched a hole-in-one.

As Brentley Romine of Golf Channel explained, Spieth hit the plastic social-distancing spacer placed inside the cup with his tee shot on the par-three 17th hole, which caused his ball to fly off it and into the water.

"I'm going to count it," Spieth said, even though his opponents scored it as a double-bogey. "It was one of those ones where it would most likely have stayed in. ... I've been shut out for a while, so hopefully this is a good omen."

He also said he would buy drinks for everyone in celebration but only "in a six-feet-apart way."

The three-day tournament ran from Tuesday through Thursday and featured players such as former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. The $250 entry fee for each player went to the club's caddies.

"We're a caddie-only club, and our caddies have not been working because of COVID-19," Alison Morrison, managing member at Maridoe Golf Club, said leading up to the event, per Bob Harig of ESPN. "We thought, why don't we have a little bit of a match, so to speak, sharpen our blades, put on a 54-hole, social distancing event. Leave the pins. No rakes in bunkers. Let's play for them, basically. And within a day, I had 24 members who said yes."

Scottie Scheffler won the tournament, while Romo finished in 39th place.