Broncos' Von Miller Says He's Been Cleared After Initial COVID-19 Diagnosis

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Denver Broncos superstar pass-rusher Von Miller tweeted Thursday that he tested negative for COVID-19.

Miller initially tested positive for the coronavirus earlier in April. He told Mike Klis of 9News.com on Tuesday that he was feeling "better every day" and that "everything should be back to normal Friday" once his second round of test results came in.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.