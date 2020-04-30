Broncos' Von Miller Says He's Been Cleared After Initial COVID-19 Diagnosis

Broncos' Von Miller Says He's Been Cleared After Initial COVID-19 DiagnosisMay 1, 2020
Jack Dempsey/Associated Press
Denver Broncos superstar pass-rusher Von Miller tweeted Thursday that he tested negative for COVID-19.
Miller initially tested positive for the coronavirus earlier in April. He told Mike Klis of 9News.com on Tuesday that he was feeling "better every day" and that "everything should be back to normal Friday" once his second round of test results came in.
