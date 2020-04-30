Rob Gronkowski's Debut Card and Stats Revealed for WWE SuperCard Video Game

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski's WWE career may be nearing its end with the formerly retired NFL star returning to the gridiron with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he'll still be featured in the WWE SuperCard video game.

His debut card and stats were released Thursday:

Gronkowski made appearances in the WWE ring recently, most notably when he hosted WrestleMania 36 and even stole the WWE 24/7 Championship belt off his friend Mojo Rawley.

His pro wrestling history dates back to WrestleMania 33, when he started the night as a fan and left as a participant.

WWE wrestler Jinder Mahal threw a drink at Gronkowski during the Andre the Giant Battle Royal, prompting Gronkowski to interfere and help Rawley win the event.



The 30-year-old's wrestling career will have to be put on hold for now, however, as his one-year retirement following nine seasons with the New England Patriots has come to an end.