David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Gregg Popovich Suite Party Auctions for $120K

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 2, 2020

SAN ANTONIO, TX - NOVEMBER 11: Former NBA player, David Robinson, speaks during the Tony Parker jersey retirement ceremony prior to a game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the San Antonio Spurs on November 11, 2019 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photos by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

A winning bid of $120,000 was enough to earn a memorable experience with Hall of Famer David Robinson.

The auction was part of the All-In Challenge, with proceeds going to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. 

After a challenge from fellow NBA star Magic Johnson, Robinson put up tickets to a San Antonio Spurs game that includes watching warm-ups on the court and the rest of the game from a suite alongside the Admiral.

The winner will also take part in a meet-and-greet with Tim Duncan, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich and CEO R.C. Buford.

Lastly, Robinson is going to show off his post-basketball hobby of woodshop while creating a custom cutting board with a personalized message.

The starting bid of $2,500 grew substantialy, but the donation will help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic while also providing quite an adventure for the winner.

