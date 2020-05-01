David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Gregg Popovich Suite Party Auctions for $120K

David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Gregg Popovich Suite Party Auctions for $120KMay 2, 2020
A winning bid of $120,000 was enough to earn a memorable experience with Hall of Famer David Robinson.
The auction was part of the All-In Challenge, with proceeds going to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.
After a challenge from fellow NBA star Magic Johnson, Robinson put up tickets to a San Antonio Spurs game that includes watching warm-ups on the court and the rest of the game from a suite alongside the Admiral.
The winner will also take part in a meet-and-greet with Tim Duncan, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich and CEO R.C. Buford.
Lastly, Robinson is going to show off his post-basketball hobby of woodshop while creating a custom cutting board with a personalized message.
The starting bid of $2,500 grew substantialy, but the donation will help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic while also providing quite an adventure for the winner.
