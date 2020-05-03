Dennis Rodman's 'Ride in Style in Miami' Trip Sells for $25K at Auction

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 4, 2020

In this Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, photo, former NBA star Dennis Rodman poses wearing a T-shirt depicting himself in a wedding dress at a 1996 book promo event, in Los Angeles. The former NBA star, featured in a new ESPN documentary, weighs in on his personal brand, bisexual athletes, North Korea and Trump. Rodman's spectacular personal highs and very public lows are the subject of the new ESPN
Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is hitting the town in Miami, and two people are going to join him for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity after bidding $25,000 in the Fanatics' All-In Challenge.

Rodman was one of a number of athletes and celebrities to put experiences or memorabilia up for bidding to raise money for COVID-19 relief through charitable programs Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

Bidding on Rodman's experience started at $5,000 and ended at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday with the winning total of $25,000.

The winner and one guest will ride on the Burger Fi Lamborghini Hyper Boat with Rodman before joining the former Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls great for lunch and a ride in a Lamborghini.

What's more, assuming the experience happens on the second Saturday of the month, the winners will attend Supercar Saturdays Florida and interact with exotic-car fans before leaving with a Rodman-autographed ball and jersey.

The All-In Challenge has generated more than $30 million, as of Sunday night.

