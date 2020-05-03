Dennis Rodman's 'Ride in Style in Miami' Trip Sells for $25K at Auction

Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is hitting the town in Miami, and two people are going to join him for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity after bidding $25,000 in the Fanatics' All-In Challenge.

Rodman was one of a number of athletes and celebrities to put experiences or memorabilia up for bidding to raise money for COVID-19 relief through charitable programs Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

Bidding on Rodman's experience started at $5,000 and ended at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday with the winning total of $25,000.

The winner and one guest will ride on the Burger Fi Lamborghini Hyper Boat with Rodman before joining the former Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls great for lunch and a ride in a Lamborghini.

What's more, assuming the experience happens on the second Saturday of the month, the winners will attend Supercar Saturdays Florida and interact with exotic-car fans before leaving with a Rodman-autographed ball and jersey.

The All-In Challenge has generated more than $30 million, as of Sunday night.