D'Andre Swift Talks Matthew Stafford, Barry Sanders, NFL RB GOATs in B/R AMA

The Detroit Lions drafted Georgia running back D'Andre Swift in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft last week after an excellent college career in which he rushed for 2,885 yards and 20 touchdowns in three seasons with the Bulldogs.

In Detroit, he'll join Kerryon Johnson at running back, giving the Lions an intriguing thunder-and-lightning duo.

On Thursday, Swift joined B/R for an AMA session touching on a number of topics, from who he modeled his game after (Carolina Panthers superstar Christian McCaffrey) to his favorite hobby outside of football (bowling).

The following is the full transcript from the AMA session.

@SportFanBeast: Who was the first Lion to reach out to you?

Isaac Nauta. He was the first one to reach out to me.

@Chasefor28: Which running back, if any, would you say you model your game after the most?

Christian McCaffrey. They put him in space. He makes people miss. He’s an all around complete running back

@Coco9: In your opinion who is the best back to ever play?

Barry Sanders

@OnePrideRoar: Who are the top 5 running backs of all time in your opinion?

No order. Barry Sanders. Payton. Jim Brown. I’m gonna put AP in there. My fifth… Herschel Walker

@Tacko_Tuesday: How much are you looking forward to playing in Detroit?

So happy. I’m looking forward to it. Im very excited to be part of the Lions

@darthsideous: Who are you most excited to play with?

Probably Matthew Stafford

@Gmoney_50: Who are your top 5 Georgia players of all time?

My 5 would be kind of recent with who I saw. Herschel, Garrison Hearst, Sony Michel, Nick Chubb and Todd Gurley

@FatShiba: Who’s your favorite NFL team growing up?

I didn’t really have one. I used to watch the Eagles and hope they win because I’m from Philly

@SportFanBeast: What is your favorite hobby?

I like to bowl. I like to go bowling.

@aghias: Do you know what number you are going to wear in Detroit?

I still don’t know. I’m waiting to pick...I get that a lot. People trying to order jerseys but I don’t know yet.

@aakash: Do you think your dad could play in the NFL?

Not no more. I think he could’ve.

@drewcarson21: Huge dawgs fan here, what are you going to miss most about Athens?

The brotherhood.

@MrBeast04: Who is your favorite actor?

Denzel

@NBL_bombasquad: If you were to play a defensive position, what would it be?

D-Back. I played safety and corner in highschool.

@GdawgFTW: Funniest guy on the team from last year?

Probably Solomon Kindley. He’s just goofy.

@johnbibs: What was your favorite video game growing up?

I liked Madden. I played Madden a lot. I used to play with Michael Vick

@Touchdowndj34: Who inspired you to become a professional football player?

Myself. I fell love in with the game at a young age and I ain’t look back ever since

@liamomalley91: What is your main goal for your rookies szn in Detroit?

Stay healthy. Just go out there and compete. Not really that type of person to set a goal. Skies the limit when I’m healthy.

@Sports001: Which defensive player in the NFL would you like to truck the most?

Y’all tryna start something lol

@julianhighiq: What piece of your game do you think sets you apart?

Being able to catch the ball and my ability to make people miss in space

@CAVSfan16: Do you like playing with another Georgia player as your QB?

Today was the first day I was with him so learning the terminology and small stuff like that. It was amazing. Trying to learn the verbage and the plays and stuff like that so it’s been good being around him.

@peterheadington: What was it like when you got drafted?

It was amazing. Emotional...Another start to another great journey.

@Arrow30: Who is your favorite superhero?

The Hulk

@paulgeorge9: What’s something nobody knows about you?

I took Latin and Spanish

@volsfan6: Hardest environment in the SEC?

LSU was bad. There’s a lot of stuff i couldn’t repeat

What is your favorite game or play of your career?

Probably my Soph year in high school. Had this crazy run. Broke like 7 tackles.

Go-to pre-game song or soundtrack?

Nah. Meek Mill. Lil baby. Lil Dirt.

How far do you think the moon is from Earth?

FAR. I don’t know lol