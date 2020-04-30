Magic Johnson: Kobe Bryant Doc on Final Lakers Season Will 'Definitely' Happen

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: Former Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant, left and Earvin Magic Johnson, president of basketball operations of the Lakers talk during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets on October 25, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)
Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson revealed to Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier that a documentary covering Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's final NBA season will be released.

"That's definitely going to happen," Johnson said. "I think he was smart enough to have a camera follow him, document every movement. So we're gonna see a lot of behind-the-scenes things on Kobe and he'll probably let us into his world with his family." 

The 18-time All-Star and five-time NBA champion capped off a stellar 20-season career in 2015-16. He scored 60 points in his final game, a 101-96 home win over the Utah Jazz.

     

