Magic Johnson: Kobe Bryant Doc on Final Lakers Season Will 'Definitely' Happen

Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson revealed to Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier that a documentary covering Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's final NBA season will be released.

"That's definitely going to happen," Johnson said. "I think he was smart enough to have a camera follow him, document every movement. So we're gonna see a lot of behind-the-scenes things on Kobe and he'll probably let us into his world with his family."

The 18-time All-Star and five-time NBA champion capped off a stellar 20-season career in 2015-16. He scored 60 points in his final game, a 101-96 home win over the Utah Jazz.

