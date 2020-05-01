DeSean Jackson's Turks and Caicos Vacation Sells for $17,000 at Auction

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

One NFL fan will be taking a vacation with Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson after winning an auction as part of the All-In Challenge.

The winning bid of $17,000 will take the winner and their family on a three-day, all-expenses-paid vacation with Jackson and his family to the Turks and Caicos Islands, which lie to the east of Cuba.

They'll be relaxing in the sun with the Eagles star, one of the most explosive playmakers in the NFL during his career. Jackson has five seasons of 1,000 or more receiving yards and led the NFL in yards per reception four times. In 2018, the 33-year-old set the NFL record for touchdown receptions over 60 yards, surpassing the legendary Jerry Rice.

All of the money raised in the All-In Challenge will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. To date, the series of sports-related auctions has raised $27.9 million.

The All-In Challenge was started by Michael Rubin, who is the founder and executive chairman of Fanatics as well as a limited partner of the Philadelphia 76ers.