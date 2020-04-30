Eagles 'Married' to Carson Wentz Despite Jalen Hurts Draft Pick, Says GM Roseman

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 05: Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the NFC Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field on January 5, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles raised a lot of eyebrows when they invested a second-round pick in Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, a year after signing Carson Wentz to a four-year, $128 million contract extension. 

But despite questions about whether Hurts' selection suggested a lack of confidence in Wentz, general manager Howie Roseman told Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network on Thursday that the team remains "married" to Wentz:

                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

