Eagles 'Married' to Carson Wentz Despite Jalen Hurts Draft Pick, Says GM Roseman

The Philadelphia Eagles raised a lot of eyebrows when they invested a second-round pick in Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, a year after signing Carson Wentz to a four-year, $128 million contract extension.

But despite questions about whether Hurts' selection suggested a lack of confidence in Wentz, general manager Howie Roseman told Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network on Thursday that the team remains "married" to Wentz:

