Eagles 'Married' to Carson Wentz Despite Jalen Hurts Draft Pick, Says GM Roseman

Eagles 'Married' to Carson Wentz Despite Jalen Hurts Draft Pick, Says GM RosemanApril 30, 2020
The Philadelphia Eagles raised a lot of eyebrows when they invested a second-round pick in Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, a year after signing Carson Wentz to a four-year, $128 million contract extension.
But despite questions about whether Hurts' selection suggested a lack of confidence in Wentz, general manager Howie Roseman told Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network on Thursday that the team remains "married" to Wentz:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
“We are married to Carson Wentz. Coach Pederson & I, Mr. Lurie & I — we are all married to Carson. We’ve shown it with our actions.” — #Eagles GM Howie Roseman (13:10) to @MikeGarafolo on RapSheet + Friends, going deep on his QBs new and old. More here: https://t.co/koKzqMSysn
