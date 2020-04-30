Giants Legend Barry Bonds on Hitting Milestone HRs in SF: 'I Was the Master'

Former baseball player Barry Bonds smiles before the NFL NFC Championship football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Barry Bonds had a funny habit of reaching career milestone home runs in front of his home crowd in San Francisco. He hit Nos. 500, 600, 700, 660 and 661 (tying and passing Willie Mays), 715 (passing Babe Ruth all-time) and 756 (passing Hank Aaron) all at home. 

Turns out that wasn't a coincidence, as Bonds told author Joan Ryan in her book Intangibles (h/t Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports):

"You either have to know what the hell you're doing or you'd have to be the luckiest son of a b---h on the planet. I was the master. My IQ and skill on the baseball field was such that I could do it whenever I wanted to. Whenever I needed to. Didn't matter who was on the mound. And the only time I was going to do it [hit milestone home runs] was at home in front of my family, and San Francisco is my family."

                    

