Laurie Hernandez Says Ex-Coach Maggie Haney's Abuse Delayed Return to Gymnastics

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2020

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 15: Silver medalist Lauren Hernandez of the United States celeberates on the podium at the medal ceremony for the Balance Beam on day 10 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Rio Olympic Arena on August 15, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Laurie Hernandez, a member of the United States' gold-medal-winning gymnastics team at the 2016 Summer Olympics, alluded to the emotional and verbal abuse she received from former coach Maggie Haney as one reason why she took an extended break from gymnastics. 

Hernandez addressed the situation in an Instagram post Thursday, writing, in part:

"This was the biggest reason why my comeback was so late. I thought I hated gymnastics, and it wasn't until mid 2018 I realized that it was the people that made the experience bad, not the sport itself. I moved across the country (NJ-CA) at 18 to try a fresh start. I wanted to unlearn a lot of bad habits physically, but mostly mentally, that I had picked up as a result of my old experiences."

Haney received an eight-year suspension Wednesday after a three-person panel for USA Gymnastics determined she "repeatedly emotionally and verbally abused young athletes," per the Orange County Register's Scott M. Reid.

Hernandez never mentioned Haney by name, but she wrote that she had to testify four years after she first reported her coach to USA Gymnastics. That and the timing of her post made it clear to whom she was referring:

"She'd sometimes yell so loud people could hear her from the parking lot outside. She'd get other adults to side with her; so if I tried to speak up to them, it was still, always my fault. I'd learned what every pose and micro-expression meant in the eleven years I was with her. With just a look I could be in tears. She'd humiliate me in front of others without a doubt, constantly make comments about me gaining weight, have me work out on multiple injuries, curse at me, point out the way I cried in front of others, and much more that goes beyond my own words."

Video Play Button

Reid noted that Hernandez testified against Haney at the hearings and fellow gymnast and Team USA member Riley McCusker wrote a letter of testimony to the panel.

Hernandez trained under Haney at MG Elite Gymnastics, with the Asbury Park PressDaniel LoGiudice noting their work began when Hernandez was six.

Following the Olympics, Hernandez competed on the 23rd season of Dancing with the Stars over the fall of 2016, winning the competition with dance partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

The 19-year-old resumed training for the first time since the Olympics in October 2018. Although she was unable to return to full competition in 2019, she said in March she was hopeful of representing the U.S. at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Hernandez will have more time to prepare after the COVID-19 pandemic forced officials to postpone the event until 2021.

Related

    Low-Key Candidates for Every Major Award

    @ZBuckley highlights three candidates for each award who deserve their shine

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Low-Key Candidates for Every Major Award

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Position U: Ranking the Top DB Schools of All Time 👑

    We ranked the schools that produce the best DBs to crown the real 'DBU' 👉

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Position U: Ranking the Top DB Schools of All Time 👑

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Teams Headed in the Wrong Direction

    Reality is setting in for these four teams 😬

    Featured logo
    Featured

    NFL Teams Headed in the Wrong Direction

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    NASCAR Races Back in May 🏁

    NASCAR announces Cup Series races return on May 17 without fans at Darlington Raceway

    Featured logo
    Featured

    NASCAR Races Back in May 🏁

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report