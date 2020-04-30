Pistons, Nets Owners Team Up to Donate PPE to City of Detroit Amid COVID-19

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2020

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 29: Reggie Jackson #1 of the Detroit Pistons drives in front of Joe Harris #12 of the Brooklyn Nets in an NBA basketball game on January 29, 2020 at Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Nets won 125-115. The Nets held a ceremony to honor Basketball great Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna who died in a helicopter accident on January 26th. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty License agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice (Photo by Paul Bereswill/Getty Images)
Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets are teaming up to donate hundreds of thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment to the city of Detroit. 

According to Brian Mahoney of the Associated Press, Nets owner Joe Tsai is donating 350,000 KN95 masks and 100,000 medical goggles through his Joe and Clara Tsai Foundation. Meanwhile, Pistons owner Tom Gores is using his team resources to deliver them.

According to Lauren Harper of the Pistons' official website, the Joe and Clara Tsai Foundation has already made similar donations in New York, New Jersey and California during the coronavirus pandemic.

The masks and goggles are being distributed to testing centers, homeless shelters and frontline workers to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

Gores said the following regarding Tsai's contributions: "We are grateful for Joe and Clara's commitment to Detroit and proud to be their partner in bringing additional medical supplies to our community. The NBA family continues stepping up in the fight against COVID-19."

Tsai also commented on his philanthropy:

"Many cities in America have been hit hard by the pandemic. Clara and I wish to help the people of Detroit get through these difficult times, and we are grateful that Tom and his organization readily stepped up to help us distribute the supplies. We have a history of friendship with Detroit and I want to thank Mayor Duggan for directing the PPE to where they are needed most."

Video Play Button

The 2019-20 NBA season has been suspended since March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Nets and Pistons are among the many NBA teams, players and personnel who have used the time off to make charitable donations. 

Related

    Thorn: MJ Never Pushed to Keep Isiah Off Dream Team

    Detroit Pistons logo
    Detroit Pistons

    Thorn: MJ Never Pushed to Keep Isiah Off Dream Team

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Isiah Says MJ Was 4th-Best Player He Ever Played Against

    Detroit Pistons logo
    Detroit Pistons

    Isiah Says MJ Was 4th-Best Player He Ever Played Against

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    LBJ Rips Report on NBA Season

    LeBron tweets after report that some execs and agents want to cancel the season surfaces

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LBJ Rips Report on NBA Season

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA Execs, Agents Pressuring League to Cancel Season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Execs, Agents Pressuring League to Cancel Season

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report