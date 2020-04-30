Pistons, Nets Owners Team Up to Donate PPE to City of Detroit Amid COVID-19

Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets are teaming up to donate hundreds of thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment to the city of Detroit.

According to Brian Mahoney of the Associated Press, Nets owner Joe Tsai is donating 350,000 KN95 masks and 100,000 medical goggles through his Joe and Clara Tsai Foundation. Meanwhile, Pistons owner Tom Gores is using his team resources to deliver them.

According to Lauren Harper of the Pistons' official website, the Joe and Clara Tsai Foundation has already made similar donations in New York, New Jersey and California during the coronavirus pandemic.

The masks and goggles are being distributed to testing centers, homeless shelters and frontline workers to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

Gores said the following regarding Tsai's contributions: "We are grateful for Joe and Clara's commitment to Detroit and proud to be their partner in bringing additional medical supplies to our community. The NBA family continues stepping up in the fight against COVID-19."

Tsai also commented on his philanthropy:

"Many cities in America have been hit hard by the pandemic. Clara and I wish to help the people of Detroit get through these difficult times, and we are grateful that Tom and his organization readily stepped up to help us distribute the supplies. We have a history of friendship with Detroit and I want to thank Mayor Duggan for directing the PPE to where they are needed most."

The 2019-20 NBA season has been suspended since March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Nets and Pistons are among the many NBA teams, players and personnel who have used the time off to make charitable donations.