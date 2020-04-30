Basketball HOF 'Hopeful' 2020 Events Won't Be Impacted by COVID-19 Pandemic

FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

The Basketball Hall of Fame reportedly "remains hopeful" its induction ceremony this summer will continue as scheduled despite the coronavirus pandemic, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

The nine-person class of 2020 is one of the most star-studded groups ever put together, including Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

The class is scheduled to be inducted on August 29.

