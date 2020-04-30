Patrick Mahomes' 5th-Year Contract Option Reportedly Picked Up by Chiefs

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2020

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 08: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the New England Patriots in the game at Gillette Stadium on December 08, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are exercising Patrick Mahomes' team option for 2021, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Mahomes is eligible to become a free agent in 2022. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported April 6 a long-term extension for the 2018 MVP was expected to arrive after the draft once the Chiefs had a full picture of their roster.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

