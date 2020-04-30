Patrick Mahomes' 5th-Year Contract Option Reportedly Picked Up by Chiefs

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are exercising Patrick Mahomes' team option for 2021, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Mahomes is eligible to become a free agent in 2022. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported April 6 a long-term extension for the 2018 MVP was expected to arrive after the draft once the Chiefs had a full picture of their roster.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.