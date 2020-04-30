Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Apollo Crews, Live Dynamite and More

1 of 4

Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats reported Apollo Crews may be dealing with a legitimate injury, hence his removal from the Money in the Bank Ladder Match on May 10 and the angle we witnessed on Monday's Raw.

If true, this is a crushing blow for a guy who had finally started to build some momentum for himself on the red brand. His lengthy match against Aleister Black the night after WrestleMania announced to the world that he was relevant again, while his pinfall victory over Andrade in Monday's Six-Man Tag Team Match suggested he was in store for a midcard push that might result in a United States Championship run.

As we found out later in the same episode, that was not to be the case.

Now, his momentum halted yet again, it will be interesting to see if he has an opportunity awaiting him when he returns.