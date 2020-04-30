Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Apollo Crews, Live Dynamite and More

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Apollo Crews, Live Dynamite and MoreApril 30, 2020
WWE and All Elite Wrestling may have major pay-per-view events upcoming but the bulk of this week's wrestling rumor mill centers on young stars in Vince McMahon's company and plans to return to live television for his competition.
What is the buzz around United States champion Andrade and top contender Apollo Crews? Which rookie performance has captured the attention of management and is generating comparisons to a Hall of Fame Superstar?
Find out the answer to those questions with this week's stroll through the rumor and innuendo in pro wrestling.
Apollo Crews Dealing with Legit Injury?
Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats reported Apollo Crews may be dealing with a legitimate injury, hence his removal from the Money in the Bank Ladder Match on May 10 and the angle we witnessed on Monday's Raw.
If true, this is a crushing blow for a guy who had finally started to build some momentum for himself on the red brand. His lengthy match against Aleister Black the night after WrestleMania announced to the world that he was relevant again, while his pinfall victory over Andrade in Monday's Six-Man Tag Team Match suggested he was in store for a midcard push that might result in a United States Championship run.
As we found out later in the same episode, that was not to be the case.
Now, his momentum halted yet again, it will be interesting to see if he has an opportunity awaiting him when he returns.
Update on Andrade
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported when asking what he needed to do to improve his position in the company, United States champion Andrade was told by Vince McMahon to learn English.
This is of no real surprise to anyone that has paid attention to WWE television.
Connecting with audiences through promo work is absolutely key for top stars and while Zelina Vega is phenomenal as the business associate of El Idolo, there will come a time when he has to make that connection with fans on his own.
We recently saw Andrade address WWE champion Drew McIntyre on the April 13 episode of Raw. Expect to see more mic work from the US champion going forward as he attempts to prove his worth as a main event-caliber talent.
Vince McMahon High on Prospect
Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co reported WWE officials, including Vince McMahon himself, are high on prospect Cal Bloom.
Per the report, “Everyone is comparing him to a young Edge,” said one WWE source. “He is rough around the edges but he has something and Vince thinks he can be a big deal but it will take some time.”
The comparisons to Edge are probably a bit premature but we have only seen him in one televised match, a squash against Sheamus on the April 10 episode of SmackDown.
His performance in day-to-day activities at the Performance Center has likely impressed enough to earn the sort of praise suggested by the report.
Bloom is the son of former WWE Superstar Wayne Bloom, who performed with the company as Beau Beverly as one-half of the Beverly Brothers from 1991-1993.
AEW Plans for Live Dynamite Broadcasts
Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported the plan is for AEW Dynamite to air live every other week. The May 23 Double or Nothing pay-per-view will also are live, per the report.
It is a report destined to draw many reactions, including those fans who will question where the backlash is toward AEW for going live when WWE incurred significant backlash for doing the same.
That is to be expected.
With AEW planning to use the next couple of weeks of television to build to its live pay-per-view, it makes sense that the company would want to get a few live productions under their belts before it produces Double or Nothing.
Whether WWE sees this as an opportunity to follow suit and resume live productions or stays the course remains to be seen.