LaMelo Ball Rumors: Latest News on Draft Status, Pro Prospects

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported Tuesday that guard LaMelo Ball of the National Basketball League's Illawarra Hawks has declared for the 2020 NBA draft:

Ball averaged 17.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 12 games for the Hawks. His season was cut short because of a bone bruise, per ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

Ball's landing spot is arguably the most intriguing storyline in the 2020 NBA draft.

First, there is an air of uncertainty surrounding Ball, who has only 12 professional games on his 2019-10 basketball resume. He showed the potential to be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft at times, but the game tape on him is limited.

Second, teams may not get a chance to do too much with Ball in the pre-draft process because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has suspended the NBA season, shut down team facilities and significantly threatens events such as the NBA Scouting Combine and in-person workouts and interviews.

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report explained more in March:

"Will prospects be able to fly to workouts or participate with others? Will there be an NBA combine for teams to test and meet players, schedule interviews or collect medicals?

"Teams may have to fly semi-blind during the months leading up to the draft, which also seems likely to be moved back."

That being said, Ball might have the most potential out of anyone, and multiple sources have been praising him in recent months.

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic mocked Ball third in his latest draft and said that the 6'7" point guard was his "favorite player" in the 2020 class.

Vecenie did say that Ball's draft range is "pretty wide" but that "he'll be the top prospect on my board come draft day."

Ball also might have the most star potential out of everyone in this draft class. Ricky O'Donnell of SB Nation has him No. 1 on his big board and explained why:

"The case for Ball as the top prospect in the 2020 draft begins with the acknowledgment that no NBA archetype has more value than the lead initiator of a top offense, and that Ball has the greatest potential in the class to turn into exactly that. Start with the size: at 6'7" and perhaps still growing, Ball might be the league's tallest pure point guard (read: a player who also defends point guards) from the moment he's drafted, and he's able to leverage that height to accentuate his gifted creation ability."

As for Wasserman, he mocked Ball third in his latest draft to the Minnesota Timberwolves and noted the following: "Ball's signature strength early will be playmaking, but there is still plenty of scoring upside to unlock from his creativity, floater game, finishing package and confident three-point shot-making."

Wasserman also listed Ball first on his big board and explained why he'd pick him over another No. 1 candidate in Georgia's Anthony Edwards: "Ball has more potential to make teammates better with his passing, and he still has significant scoring upside to unlock from his creativity off the dribble, deep threes, floaters and transition attacks.The issue is his defense and shot-making abilities."

Ball's game does have its flaws. Vecenie called Ball's defense at times "disastrously bad," and Ball also made just 37 percent of his field goals.

Then again, Ball is just 18 years old. He's not supposed to be a finished product right now. Certain areas of his game must improve, but it's not as if he's five years into an NBA career.

ESPN's Mike Schmitz is bullish enough on his upside that he would choose Ball with the No. 1 overall pick, even if the Golden State Warriors, who have veterans Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in the backcourt, land the selection post-lottery:

He also called Ball "the most talented player" in the draft and said Golden State would be "a great place for him to develop."

Ultimately, the plusses outweigh the minuses with Ball, and he should have an inside track on being a top-three pick regardless of how the lottery shakes out.