Dodgers' Dave Roberts: 'There Will Be No Asterisk' on 2020 World Series Champion

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIApril 30, 2020

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts walks towards a field during spring training baseball Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has a roster ready to continue contending for MLB titles. If he gets the chance to use it this year, he knows there'll be plenty of fans willing to give clubs across the league a free pass. 

Make no mistake. If there is baseball in 2020, whichever team is crowned champion won't have to defend its season, according to the 47-year-old.  

"There will be no asterisk,"’ Roberts told USA Today's Bob Nightengale. "When you look at all of the hurdles, keeping your team together emotionally, and what your players have to do differently to prepare for this season, you can argue it would mean more than going through the duration and grind of an eight-month season."

     

