Allen Iverson's 'Ultimate AI Experience' Sells for $25K at Auction

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 1, 2020

Former 76ers Allen Iverson looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 107-93. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

A winning bid of $25,000 earned one fan the Ultimate AI Experience with NBA legend Allen Iverson at the All-In Challenge's auction to raise money for various foundations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prize includes flying to Boston to play Iverson one-on-one in a best-of-three series of H.O.R.S.E., a visit to Reebok headquarters in Seaport to design a pair of Reebok Questions, sitting next to Iverson courtside during a future Philadelphia 76ers game and presenting the MVP award at his next Roundball Classic.

Also included are round-trip airline tickets, hotel stays and a tour of the Allen Iverson Conference Room at the Sixers' practice facility in Camden, New Jersey.

The money raised will go to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. To date, The All-In Challenge has raised $26 million. 

Video Play Button

