Chase Young Will Wear No. 99 Jersey in NFL, Redskins Announce

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 30, 2020

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young warms up before an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Washington Redskins made Chase Young the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft last Thursday night.

The team made the star defensive end No. 99 on Wednesday:

Young donned No. 2 at Ohio State, where he became the Buckeyes' all-time single-season sack leader with 16.5 as a junior last year.  

Young will be chasing other great defensive ends who wear No. 99, such as Houston Texans three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt and Los Angeles Rams two-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, as well as Hall of Famers Jason Taylor and Warren Sapp.

Washington's FedExField is just 15 minutes away from where Young played high school football at DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland.

