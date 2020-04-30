Joel Embiid 76ers Warm-Up, Courtside Seats Sell for $39.5K at Auction

A once-in-a-lifetime chance—or, more accurately, twice-in-a-lifetime chance—to warm up with Joel Embiid and sit courtside at Sixers games fetched $39,500 as part of the All-In Challenge.

One bidder defeated all others with a $39,500 offer after bidding started at $10,000. The process ended at 9 p.m. ET Thursday and drew 30 bids overall.

Here is a description of the experience via Fanatics' website:

"Ever wonder what it's like to be part of The Process? You know, the Philadelphia 76ers' famous motto, "Trust the Process," which was popularized by none other than charismatic center Joel Embiid. Well, look no further because JoJo is giving you and a friend the perfect experience. You'll get to attend two Sixers games, complete with courtside seats, access to pregame practice, the chance to warm up and rebound with The Process himself, his signed, game-worn jersey and other surprises along the way. Who knows? Maybe you'll get some social media tips from the beloved All-Star. Plus, you'll be riding in style with first-class flight and hotel accommodations. Go ALL IN with Philadelphia's sweetheart, Joel Embiid, and Trust the Process!"

All proceeds from the All-In Challenge will go toward Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Embiid is one of several athletes and celebrities who have offered their time and/or pieces of memorabilia to the cause. Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin helped begin the All-In Challenge, and guard Ben Simmons also offered a chance to play 5-on-5 as part of the fundraiser.

More than $26 million has been raised as of Thursday night.

There have been more than 1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 62,000 deaths in the United States, as of Thursday night.

