Corey Clement, Eagles Agree to 1-Year Contract After Injury-Riddled 2019 Season

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2020

Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement (30) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a one-year contract with running back Corey Clement on Wednesday, further bolstering an already loaded depth chart at the position.

Clement was limited to four games in 2019 before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. He did not record a carry or a reception, playing mostly on special teams.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

