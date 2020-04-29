Corey Clement, Eagles Agree to 1-Year Contract After Injury-Riddled 2019 Season

John Amis/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a one-year contract with running back Corey Clement on Wednesday, further bolstering an already loaded depth chart at the position.

Clement was limited to four games in 2019 before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. He did not record a carry or a reception, playing mostly on special teams.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

