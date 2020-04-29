Heat's Tyler Herro Says He'd Be 'One or Two' in NBA ROY Race Without Injury

John Raoux/Associated Press

Miami Heat sharpshooter Tyler Herro played 47 of his team's 65 games before the 2019-20 NBA season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, and he believes he would be near the top of the Rookie of the Year race if he didn't miss time with an ankle injury.

"I'm definitely looking forward to getting back," Herro said, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN. "I definitely feel like if it wasn't for that injury, I feel like I would be one or two in the Rookie of the Year race, so I'm ready to get out there and prove myself again."

Herro is averaging 12.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per night this season, but it is his shooting that has stood out the most.

The University of Kentucky product has connected on 39.1 percent of his triples and said he would like to be in the Three-Point Contest next season. His ability to find openings on the floor and hit from deep, especially when opposing defenses collapse on Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, has helped the Heat get into playoff position.

Miami is 41-24, which is good for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. It is also just 2.5 games behind the third-seeded Boston Celtics, who clinched a postseason spot.

As for the Rookie of the Year race, Herro has a ton of ground to make up against Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson.

Morant is electric in the open floor and has the Grizzlies in playoff position alongside another Rookie of the Year candidate in forward Brandon Clarke. The Murray State product is averaging 17.6 points, 6.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

If anyone has an injury to blame for not being atop the race, though, it is Williamson.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft didn't make his season debut until Jan. 22 but wasted no time taking the NBA world by storm with his high-flying dunks and ability to stand out. He is averaging 23.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per night, and the Pelicans are within striking distance (3.5 games) of the eighth-seeded Grizzlies.