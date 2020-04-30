MLB Players Who Defied Father Time into Their 40s

0 of 17

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

In baseball, age isn't just a number. It's the thing that catches up to every player, including the great ones. Sometimes, though, guys manage to defy Father Time for a while at least.

That's the hope of Manny Ramirez, who wants to play this season in the Taiwan League, as MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported on Wednesday. Is it a precursor to an MLB comeback?

The odds are long. Ramirez will turn 48 in May. His last stint in Taiwan came in 2013, and he hasn't played in the big leagues since 2011. Still, you can't fault the 12-time All-Star for wanting to keep the dream alive.

If he's looking for inspiration, Manny can glance at the stat sheets of the following players who continued to produce into their 40s. They're the exceptions to the rule, but they're proof that it's possible to put up decent and even excellent numbers as the gray hairs and creaking joints creep in.