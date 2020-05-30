The 10 Best Teams in College Basketball History

0 of 11

Associated Press

We bemoaned the lack of elite teams throughout the 2019-20 men's college basketball season, but there have been quite a few incredible squads over more than 80 years of the NCAA tournament era of men's college hoops.

This was originally going to be a ranking of the best single-season teams of all time, but more than half the top 10 would've been the years that Lew Alcindor and Bill Walton were at UCLA. To combat that, we briefly considered adding a qualifier that a school can only appear in the top 10 twice or that there must be a gap of at least three years between multiple appearances by the same program, but that seemed too arbitrary.

Instead, any length of time can qualify as a single entry.

So rather than breaking up UCLA's domination under John Wooden into a certain number of candidates, more than a decade's worth of Bruins squads were considered as one team. The same goes for Kansas' recent streak of Big 12 titles, nearly two decades' worth of Dean Smith's time with North Carolina and the Duke era dating from Ronald Reagan's presidency through the present day.

The longer a team was consistently a title contender, the better. However, quality is as important as quantity. For instance, a team that was a juggernaut for two or three seasons could rank ahead of one that finished in the AP Top 10 for 10 consecutive years but didn't dominate.

The basic question in the ranking process was: Could you give an oral history of men's college basketball without including that team during its heyday(s)? The answer was "no" for each team in our top 10, with the most emphatic "nos" ranking at the top.