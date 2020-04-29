Jadeveon Clowney's No. 90 Jersey Given to Seahawks' Jarran Reed Amid Free Agency

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2020

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 02: Jarran Reed #91 of the Seattle Seahawks, left, dances, and Jadeveon Clowney #90 looks at the Minnesota Vikings sidelines after a defensive stop during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at CenturyLink Field on December 02, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Seahawks won, 37-30. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Jadeveon Clowney remains a free agent, but his number won't be waiting for him if he returns to the Seattle Seahawks.

Defensive tackle Jarran Reed announced on Twitter he is returning to No. 90:

Reed wore 90 for his first three years, but switched to 91 for the 2019 season after Clowney arrived in a trade from the Houston Texans. 

"It wasn’t cheap, I’ll tell you that," Clowney said of buying the jersey number from Reed last September, per Stacy Rost of 710 ESPN.

Reed getting his number back could be another indication the Seahawks are not planning to re-sign Clowney.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported earlier this month on Sports Radio 950 KJR that it was unlikely the two sides would work out a deal.

"I don't know that he's going to be back in Seattle," Garafolo said, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com. "I would say that the chances are slim to none right now that he'll be back there."

The team also chose not to extend an undrafted free-agent tender to Clowney, which would be worth $16.5 million in 2020, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Video Play Button

Seattle strengthened the defensive front through the draft, selecting defensive ends Darrell Taylor and Alton Robinson.

This could all mean the team has moved on from its pursuit of the three-time Pro Bowler.

