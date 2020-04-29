WWE's Becky Lynch to Make Cameo on Season 5 Premiere of 'Billions'

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Associated Press

The WWE Universe will get even more Becky Lynch on their television screens this weekend when The Man appears on Billions.

As announced on The Bump, Lynch will make a cameo on the season five premiere of the Showtime series on Sunday.

Brian Koppelman, who co-created the show and serves as an executive producer, wore a Lynch shirt and gave her a standing invitation to appear on the show during a watch party event in April 2019.



The two sides appear to have found the right role for the Raw women's champion to make her debut on Billions.

It's unclear what role Lynch will play on the show or if her role might expand beyond a one-episode cameo, but fans will be able to see her square off with stars Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis and the rest of the cast.