Saints QB Taysom Hill Given TE, Flex Eligibility in ESPN Fantasy Football

Versatile New Orleans Saints offensive weapon Taysom Hill will be listed as a tight end and a flex player in ESPN fantasy football leagues for the 2020 NFL season, but he's lost quarterback eligibility.

ESPN's Mike Clay reported the update Wednesday and noted Hill could regain QB status if he becomes the Saints starter during the campaign.

