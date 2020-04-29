Saints QB Taysom Hill Given TE, Flex Eligibility in ESPN Fantasy Football

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2020

New Orleans Saints' Taysom Hill carries the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Versatile New Orleans Saints offensive weapon Taysom Hill will be listed as a tight end and a flex player in ESPN fantasy football leagues for the 2020 NFL season, but he's lost quarterback eligibility.

ESPN's Mike Clay reported the update Wednesday and noted Hill could regain QB status if he becomes the Saints starter during the campaign.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

