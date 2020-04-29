Cowboys News: Ex-Raiders CB Daryl Worley Agrees to Contract with Dallas

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Free-agent cornerback Daryl Worley announced Tuesday that he has agreed to a deal with the Dallas Cowboys:

Worley, 25, played his first two NFL seasons for the Carolina Panthers and his most recent two with the Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders. He started 15 games for the Silver and Black last year, defending eight passes and intercepting another.

The Panthers picked the ex-West Virginia cornerback in the third round of the 2016 draft. He defended 19 passes and hauled in three interceptions in 31 games with them.

